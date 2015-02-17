(Corrects headline to remove indication that Domtar Corp is
Feb 17 Valmet Corp :
* Will supply equipment for fluff conversion project at
Domtar's Ashdown pulp and paper mill
* Says delivery is part of Domtar's $160 million project to
re-purpose A64 paper machine
* Order is included in Valmet's Q1 2015 orders received
* Says rebuilt machine is scheduled to begin operation in Q3
2016
* Says value of delivery will not be disclosed
