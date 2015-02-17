Feb 17 Kap Industrial Holdings Ltd

* Headline EPS from continuing operations up by 14 pct

* Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 9 pct to 8.11 billion rand from 7.42 billion rand for 6 months to Dec

* Group operating profit before capital items from continuing operations increased to 777 million rand from 720 million rand

* HEPS from continuing operations increased by 14 pct to 18.5 cents from 16.2 cents in comparative period for 6 months to Dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: