Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 17 Cibox Inter@Ctive SA :
* Q4 revenue 1.9 million euros ($2.2 million) versus 5.8 million euros previous year
* FY revenue 8.1 million euros versus 14.8 million euros previous year Source text: bit.ly/17mawsN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order