Feb 18 arGEN-X BV :

* Lonza Group AG and arGEN-X announce a multi-product GS Xceed license agreement for therapeutic antibodies

* License secures long-term access for arGEN-X and its strategic partners to Lonza's GS Xceed system for creation and development of cell lines

Now has access to GS Xceed system for development and manufacture of both current and future therapeutic antibody products.