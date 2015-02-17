Feb 17 Gijima Group Ltd

* Firm intention by Yebo Guma Investments Pty Ltd to acquire the remaining issued ordinary shares in Gijima

* Each offer shareholder will receive payment of an amount of 220 cents per offer share in cash on scheme consideration record date

* Offer consideration represents a 10 pct premium to price of rights offer completed during December 2014