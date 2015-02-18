Feb 18 Clariant AG :

* Full-FY year sales growth from continuing operations at 5 percent in local currencies, to 6.12 billion Swiss francs ($6.5 billion) from 6.08 billion Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA margin before exceptional items reaches 14.2 percent compared to 14.1 percent in 2013

* FY net result from continuing operations at 235 million Swiss francs compared to 323 million Swiss francs, mainly due to favorable one-time tax benefit in 2013

* Dividend increase to 0.40 Swiss francs per share proposed

* For 2015, Clariant expects low to mid-single digit sales growth in local currency, an increased cash flow generation and an EBITDA margin before exceptional items above 2014

* FY net debt was reduced to 1.263 billion francs from 1.500 billion francs recorded at year-end 2013

* In Q4 of 2014, increased sales to 1.586 billion francs up from Q4 2013 with 1.563 billion francs

* 2015: combined effect of appreciation of Swiss franc with weakening of euro will impact sales and profitability in absolute terms but will be fairly neutral in terms of relative margins