UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18 Lucas Bols BV :
* Announces full exercise of over-allotment option of its ipo
* Over-allotment Shares were sold at the IPO offer price of 15.75 euros ($18) per share and represent 15 percent of the offering size
* Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the Offering comprises 9,319,819 ordinary shares leading to total proceeds of the IPO of 147 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1G0H47Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.