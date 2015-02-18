Feb 18 Lucas Bols BV :

* Announces full exercise of over-allotment option of its ipo

* Over-allotment Shares were sold at the IPO offer price of 15.75 euros ($18) per share and represent 15 percent of the offering size

* Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the Offering comprises 9,319,819 ordinary shares leading to total proceeds of the IPO of 147 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1G0H47Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)