Feb 18 CropEnergies AG :

* Is temporarily pausing production at Ensus UK, Wilton

* One-Off costs of up to 40 million euros ($45.6 million) expected

* Decision has been made due to current difficult situation in European bioethanol market which dramatic drop of oil prices in last few months has exacerbated

* Devaluation of euro compared to British pound was an additional burden ($1 = 0.8777 euros)