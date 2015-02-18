Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 Formpipe Software AB :
* A UK Pharmaceutical Company signs a contract with Formpipe regarding an Enterprise Compliance Platform, to manage their quality and product documentation
* Says total order value amounts to 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($143,558) over three years
* Says of total order value, license revenues of 0.6 million crowns, are recorded in Q1 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3590 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order