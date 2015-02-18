Feb 18 Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Black Lion Fund SA decreases its stake in the company to 71.5 percent (or 4,423,543 shares) from 81.24 percent stake

* The sale agreement was signed on Feb. 13

See also for the other company's stake sales by Black Lion Fund on Feb. 13

