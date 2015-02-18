Feb 18 Sygnis AG :

* Signs initial distribution agreement for the North American market for TruePrime Single Cell WGA Kit with Canadian D-MARK BIOSCIENCES

* Sygnis grants D-MARK BIOSCIENCES non-exclusive rights to promote, market and sell TruePrime Single Cell WGA Kit to scientists working in wide field of molecular biology in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)