Feb 18 Diamondcorp Plc

* Four year wage agreement signed

* Lace Diamond Mines (pty) limited has signed a four year wage agreement with association of mineworkers and construction union (amcu) and covering all employees at Lace Diamond mine in free state province of South Africa

* Agreement is based around 8 pct annual increases in basic salary for most categories, along with a progressive lift in lowest categories to r12,500 per month basic salary over four year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: