Feb 18 SSE Plc :
* Energy market investigation
* Notes publication by Competition and Markets Authority of
its updated issues statement relating to supply and acquisition
of energy in Great Britain
* Updated issues statement, published today, does not
represent findings or conclusions but does update and refine
theories of harm as well as providing a summary of initial
thinking in each area
* In months ahead, SSE will maintain its approach of working
with the CMA
* "Continuing energy market investigation along with
forthcoming UK general election do provide opportunities to
achieve greater regulatory and policy stability in GB energy
market" - CEO
