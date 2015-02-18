Feb 18 SSE Plc :

* Energy market investigation

* Notes publication by Competition and Markets Authority of its updated issues statement relating to supply and acquisition of energy in Great Britain

* Updated issues statement, published today, does not represent findings or conclusions but does update and refine theories of harm as well as providing a summary of initial thinking in each area

* In months ahead, SSE will maintain its approach of working with the CMA

* "Continuing energy market investigation along with forthcoming UK general election do provide opportunities to achieve greater regulatory and policy stability in GB energy market" - CEO