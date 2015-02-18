BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Feb 18 Arrowhead Properties Ltd
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 million rand through issue of new Arrowhead A and B linked units
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Book build is now open
* Pricing and allocations will be announced following closing of book build
* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.