Feb 18 Sydbank A/S :

* Q4 net profit 224 million Danish crowns ($34.28 million) (Reuters poll 301 million crowns)

* Q4 loan losses 148 million crowns (Reuters poll 155 million crowns)

* Q4 total income 1.09 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.16 billion crowns)

* 2015 core income is expected to rise slightly due in part to a slight increase in bank loans and advances resulting from measures implemented and despite competition

* Is able to pay half of year's profit as dividend to Sydbank's shareholders

* The board of directors recommends to the AGM that 50% of the group's profit, equal to a dividend of 7.08 crowns per share be distributed and that 10 million crowns be paid to the sponsorship fund Sydbank Fonden

* Says lower impairment charges are forecast for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5342 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)