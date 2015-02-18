UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18 Swedol
* Q4 operating profit 14.9 million SEK (22.0)
* Says one-off items of 12.3 million (1.2) weighed on profits
* Q4 sales 398 million SEK (411)
* Proposes dividend of 0.35 SEK/share (0.20) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.