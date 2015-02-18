BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Feb 18 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Acquires Marketmedia Oy in Finland
* Says acquisition of Marketmedia is to take place by ZetaDisplay acquiring all shares in Marketmedia by a cash payment amounting to about 2 million euros ($2.30 million) (about 18.6 million Swedish crowns)
* Intends to finance acquisition through debt financing via, among others, banks and other lending institutions
* Payment for shares is scheduled for March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nQNG9F] Further company coverage: