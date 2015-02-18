Feb 18 Hansa Medical AB :

* Says the company's licensee Axis-Shield Diagnostic Limited enters agreement with Hangzhou Joinstar Biomedical Technology Co Ltd for commercialization of HBP-assay in China

* Says the company is entitled to royalties from license fees paid to Axis-Shield Diagnostics Limited and royalties from sales made by Axis Shield Diagnostic Limited