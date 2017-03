Feb 18 Balder

* Fy profit from property management before tax amounted to sek 1,275m (854)

* Fy rental income amounted to sek 2,525m (1,884)

* Fy profit after tax amounted to sek 3,128m (1,738)

* The board proposes that no dividend shall be declared for ordinary shares (-) and that a dividend of SEK 20 per share (20) shall be paid for preference shares