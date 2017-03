Feb 18 Range Resources Ltd

* Has received a statutory demand from Lind demanding repayment of approximately $7.2 million that Lind alleges is due and payable

* Is seeking legal advice as to validity of statutory demand

* Offered to buy-back convertible security issued to Lind from proposed us$60 million funding package with Core Capital Management Co Ltd

