HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Feb 18 Stille AB :
* Q4 revenue 21.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.51 million) versus 21.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 1.6 million crowns versus 1.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4295 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback on Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.