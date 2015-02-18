Feb 18 RCL Foods Ltd

* Actual headline EPS from continuing operations up 1 358.3 pct for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Actual revenue up 38.8 pct for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Revenue total for year ended 30 June 2014 and six months ended 31 December 2013 have been restated

* Restatement has no impact on operating profit or statement of financial position

* Interim gross cash dividend of 15 cents per share for six months ended 31 December 2014 (2013: nil)

* RCL Foods' revenue for six months ended december 2014 increased by 38.8 pct to R12.0 billion

* RCL Foods' headline EBITDA increased by 73.7 pct from R688.3 million to R1 195.5 million for 6 months to Dec