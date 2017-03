Feb 18 Merlin :

* Says its wholly owned unit, Merlin Retail Socimi SL, formalizes loan contract with Allianz Real Estate for 133.6 million euros ($151.5 million), maturity in 2025 and mortgage guarantee on Marineda shopping center

* Says the loan has a fixed interest rate of 2.66 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)