Feb 19 Evs Broadcast Equipment Sa

* EVS Broadcast Equipment: reports 2014 results

* FY Revenue of eur 131.4 million, up 1.8 pct ( down 8.9 pct excluding. Event rentals and at constant currency), in line with low single digit growth guidance

* FY EBIT of eur 46.1 million (35.1 pct EBIT margin), net profit of eur 35.5 million, EPS of eur 2.63 ( up 4.2 pct versus 2013)

* Order book of eur 29.8 million on February 15, 2015

* Q4 revenue of eur 30.5 million, down 20.8 pct ( down 22.5 pct excluding. Event rentals and at constant currency), compared to a very strong 4Q13

* In addition, eur 2.6 million order book for 2016 and beyond

* Opex is expected to grow at high single digit versus 2014

* 2015 guidance: - Live production server market continues to be weak