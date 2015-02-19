UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Bell AG :
* FY net profit improved by 14.5 pct to 87.7 million Swiss francs ($93 million)
* Will request a dividend increase of 5 Swiss francs to 65 Swiss francs per share
* At 2.6 billion Swiss francs, Bell group's sales revenue for 2014 was down 0.9 pct on the previous year
* FY EBITDA increased by around 6.5 million Swiss francs to 196 million Swiss francs
* Will exercise its option to buy another 2 pct of Hilcona on May 1, thus becoming the majority shareholder with 51 pct
* Expects raw material prices to start rising again in Switzerland and Europe in the second half of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1z0oc3d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.