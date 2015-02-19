BRIEF-Fedha buys 15.1 mln of Vantage Development shares in tender offer
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday
Feb 19 Catella AB :
* Q4 net sales 492 million Swedish crowns ($59.00 million) versus 331 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 102 million crowns versus 1 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.20 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3394 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday
* Interest income earned by bank rose from 1.326 million euros ($1.42 million) in 2015 to 4.474 million euros in 2016