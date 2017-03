Feb 18 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 net banking income of 280.9 million euros ($319.47 million), up 6.3 percent

* Full year 2014 net profit is 95.9 million euros, up 13 percent year on year

* Common equity TIER 1 ratio according to Basel 3 was 13.88 pct at Dec. 31, 2014

* Says bad loan coverage ratio rises to 86.4 percent in December 2014 from 78.4 percent in December 2013

* To propose full year 2014 dividend of 0.66 euro per share