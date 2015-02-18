Feb 18 Notorious Pictures SpA :

* FY 2014 revenue 26.8 million euros ($30.48 million) versus 9 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 14.3 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* FY net income 6.5 million euros, compared with 1.3 million euros a year ago

* Plans to propose FY 2014 dividend of 0.0806 euro per share