BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Feb 18 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* FY 2014 revenue 26.8 million euros ($30.48 million) versus 9 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 14.3 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* FY net income 6.5 million euros, compared with 1.3 million euros a year ago
* Plans to propose FY 2014 dividend of 0.0806 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nQNG9F] Further company coverage: