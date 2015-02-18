Feb 18 Beige Holdings Ltd

* Value of previously announced claw-back offer has been increased from R30 mln to R60 mln

* Lion match has agreed to effectively "underwrite" increased claw-back offer to its full value by subscribing for all of 3 billion ordinary shares

* Subscription price of R0.02 per share

* R60 mln subscription price will be settled through capitalisation of preference share loan and a portion of shareholder loan