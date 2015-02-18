BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Feb 18 Aufeminin :
* Buys Livingly Media company
* Acquires the company on the basis of an initial price of $25 million
* Additional price to be added until 2019 based on EBITDA could bring the total transaction amount to about $50 million
* Transaction will be financed entirely in cash and acquisition will be consolidated in the accounts from Mar. 1 Source text: bit.ly/1CILMpQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nQNG9F] Further company coverage: