BRIEF-Leon Capital Partners reports 9.5 pct stake in Ruby Tuesday as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
Feb 18 Sky Deutschland Ag
* Says application to switch from prime standard segment to general standard
* Says decided today with approval of supervisory board to apply for a withdrawal of listing on prime standard segment
* Says withdrawal of listing will become effective three months after decision on withdrawal has been announced
* Says switch will reduce additional costs involved with listing on prime standard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing