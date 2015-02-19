Feb 19 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Cleantech Invest's portfolio company Savo-Solar Oy has published a prospectus for its initial public offering

* Says Savo-Solar will apply for listing of its shares on Nasdaq OMX First North Sweden with expected first day of trading being April 2, 2015

* Savo-Solar is seeking to raise approximately 4.1 million euros ($4.68 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)