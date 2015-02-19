BRIEF-Fedha buys 15.1 mln of Vantage Development shares in tender offer
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday
Feb 19 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Cleantech Invest's portfolio company Savo-Solar Oy has published a prospectus for its initial public offering
* Says Savo-Solar will apply for listing of its shares on Nasdaq OMX First North Sweden with expected first day of trading being April 2, 2015
* Savo-Solar is seeking to raise approximately 4.1 million euros ($4.68 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday
* Interest income earned by bank rose from 1.326 million euros ($1.42 million) in 2015 to 4.474 million euros in 2016