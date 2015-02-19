BRIEF-BioLineRx prices $25 mln underwritten public offering
* BioLine rx ltd - priced underwritten public offering of about 29.4 million ADSs at public offering price of $0.85 per ads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 C-Rad AB :
* To further strengthen global sales organization
* Five persons will be added to sales organization over next 12 months
* Expansion will be focused on US market, German-speaking countries and Asia
* Additional management position will be created to run sales and service operations in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cytosorbents Corp - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.2 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: