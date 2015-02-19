UPDATE 1-Britain's Ofcom plans to cut some BT wholesale broadband prices
* Ofcom proposes price cap on most popular superfast broadband
Feb 19 Technicolor SA :
* Q4 2014 revenues of 981 million euros ($1.12 billion), up 22 million euros year on year
* FY adjusted EBITDA 550 million euros versus 537 million euros a year ago
* FY net income of 128 million euros
* Group has adjusted its 2015 objective and now expects an adjusted EBITDA between 560 million euros and 590 million euros
* Sees cumulated free cash flow over 2012-2015 period well above 700 million euros
* To propose payment of a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per share in relation with 2014 financial year
* Expects to generate at least 230 million euros of free cash flow in 2015
* Anticipates to reach an adjusted EBITDA of around 400 million euros and a free cash flow comprised between 160 million euros and 200 million euros in 2017
* Set objective to return by 2020 to an adjusted EBITDA above 500 million euros with a free cash flow in excess of 250 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MINISTRY OF FINANCE'S GROUP CHOOSES CBRAIN AS A SUPPLIER OF NEW ESDH-SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)