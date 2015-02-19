Feb 19 Technicolor SA :

* Q4 2014 revenues of 981 million euros ($1.12 billion), up 22 million euros year on year

* FY adjusted EBITDA 550 million euros versus 537 million euros a year ago

* FY net income of 128 million euros

* Group has adjusted its 2015 objective and now expects an adjusted EBITDA between 560 million euros and 590 million euros

* Sees cumulated free cash flow over 2012-2015 period well above 700 million euros

* To propose payment of a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per share in relation with 2014 financial year

* Expects to generate at least 230 million euros of free cash flow in 2015

* Anticipates to reach an adjusted EBITDA of around 400 million euros and a free cash flow comprised between 160 million euros and 200 million euros in 2017

* Set objective to return by 2020 to an adjusted EBITDA above 500 million euros with a free cash flow in excess of 250 million euros