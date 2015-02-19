BRIEF-Fedha buys 15.1 mln of Vantage Development shares in tender offer
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday
Feb 19 Aegon NV :
* Aegon reports higher earnings and sales for Q4 2014
* In the fourth quarter of 2014, total sales were up 22 percent to eur 2.1 billion
* Underlying earnings increase 19 pct to eur 562 million, driven by growth of business (eur 37 million)
* Hedging programs and alternative investments main drivers of fair value items loss of eur 132 million
* Proposal to increase final dividend to eur 0.12 per share
* Net income up strongly to eur 399 million, supported by higher realized gains on investments
* Return on equity of 9.7% and 10.5% excluding capital allocated to run-off businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
