Feb 19 Centrica Plc

* Centrica Plc final results

* British gas operating profit fell by 20 pct

* Profit for year fell to 927 million pounds (2013: 1,333 million pounds)

* Adjusted basic EPS (EPS) was 19.2 pence (2013: 26.6 pence)

* Propose a final dividend of 8.4 pence, giving a total ordinary dividend of 13.5 pence for year (2013: 17.0 pence)

* Group operating cash flow before movements in working capital was lower at 2,726 million pounds (2013: 3,737 million pounds), reflecting reduced profit from business performance

* 40% reduction in e&p capex to 650 million pounds by 2016

* Since the november ims, our forecast 2015 adjusted eps has been negatively impacted by about 2.5p, primarily due to changes in the external environment. 2015 adjusted earnings are expected to be down compared to 2014

* Strategic review launched, to be concluded by interim results in july 2015 covering; (i) outlook and sources of growth; (ii) portfolio mix and capital intensity; (iii) operating capability and efficiency; (iv) group financial framework