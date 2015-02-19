BRIEF-BioLineRx prices $25 mln underwritten public offering
* BioLine rx ltd - priced underwritten public offering of about 29.4 million ADSs at public offering price of $0.85 per ads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Elos AB :
* Q4 net sales, continuing operations, 106.2 million crowns versus 96.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA, continuing operations, 17.7 million crowns versus 18.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 2.00 Swedish crowns per share
* Proposes 1.00 crown per share as a special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cytosorbents Corp - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.2 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: