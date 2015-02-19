Feb 19 Rosenbauer International AG :

* Revenues reached a top level of 785.0 million euros ($896.2 million) in 2014 financial year versus 737.9 million euros year ago

* FY incoming orders rose to further record level of 820.4 million euros (2013: 760.6 million euros)

* FY EBIT 48.1 million euros versus 42.3 million euros last year

* At 670.2 million euros (Dec. 31, 2013: 590.1 million euros), order level remained at high level as of end of year

* FY EBT 47.0 million euros versus 41.7 million euros last year