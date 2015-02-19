BRIEF-United Game Tech lists on Berlin stock exchange
* First share price was set at 2.50 euros ($2.67), which corresponds to a market capitalization of 63,966,500 million euros. Free float currently is approximately 9.7 pct
Feb 19 Kas Bank NV :
* Increase of total FY profit to 24.3 million euros ($27.74 million) (2013: 12.3 million euros)
* Dividend maintained at 0.64 euros (2013: 0.64 euros)
* Expects the operational result to further improve in the long term
* Considering the continued uncertainty in the market it cannot make any statements about the total 2015 result Source text: bit.ly/1BoIdY7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* FY group profit before tax of 167.4 million rupees versus 443.6 million rupees year ago