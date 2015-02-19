Feb 19 Kas Bank NV :

* Increase of total FY profit to 24.3 million euros ($27.74 million) (2013: 12.3 million euros)

* Dividend maintained at 0.64 euros (2013: 0.64 euros)

* Expects the operational result to further improve in the long term

* Considering the continued uncertainty in the market it cannot make any statements about the total 2015 result Source text: bit.ly/1BoIdY7 ($1 = 0.8759 euros)