BRIEF-United Game Tech lists on Berlin stock exchange
* First share price was set at 2.50 euros ($2.67), which corresponds to a market capitalization of 63,966,500 million euros. Free float currently is approximately 9.7 pct
Feb 19 FCA
* FCA to investigate competition in investment and corporate banking services following review of wholesale markets
* Announced plans to launch its first wholesale market study into investment and corporate banking to assess whether competition in sector is working properly
* FCA met with around 70 organisations and individuals, through a combination of round-tables and one-to-one meetings and received 40 written responses
* FCA will consider undertaking a market study into asset management and related services later in year
* Is expected that forthcoming regulations will affect way competition works, so there is no immediate plans to conduct further studies into these areas Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1zQ5fR7)
* FY group profit before tax of 167.4 million rupees versus 443.6 million rupees year ago