BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Feb 19 Atos SE :
* Proservia, a unit of ManpowerGroup, acquires 'Workplace & Service Desk Services' business of Atos in France
* Atos Infogerance and Proservia Workstation Services enter commercial partnership for minimum of 5 years
Partnership for a minimum period of 5 years regards the activities of local services and support for workstations in France
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.