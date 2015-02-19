(Corrects typo)

Feb 19 Grivalia Properties REIC :

* Its Board of Directors proposes net dividend of 0.30 euros per share for FY 2014

* Due to dividend distribution earlier in January 2015, the rest of the proposed for distribution dividend amounts to 0.20 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1CLGGqB

