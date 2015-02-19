UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Co-Operative group appoints first independent non-executive chair
* Announce appointment of Allan Leighton as society's first independent non-executive chair under reformed governance structure
* Assume role with immediate effect, taking over from Ursula Lidbetter who has chaired group since november 2013
* Appointment of four remaining independent non-executive directors is expected ahead of group's annual general meeting (AGM) in may this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.