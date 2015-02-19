Feb 19 Nordicom A/S :

* Sells property located at Høje Gladsaxe Torv 2A in Søborg

* Says sales price is 70 million Danish crowns ($10.72 million)

* Says the sale will negatively affect the company's 2015 EBVAT (result before value adjustments and tax) by about 2.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5299 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)