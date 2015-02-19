BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
Feb 19 Deutsche Telekom Ag
* Deutsche telekom and colt announce five-year partnership
* Deutsche telekom international carrier sales & solutions (icss) and colt technology serviceshave today announced a five-year partnership covering international telephony services
* Colt and deutsche telekom benefit from lower network and voice termination costs outside their network footprint without requirement of extensive investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.