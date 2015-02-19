Feb 19 Genomed SA :
* Signs over 15 million zloty ($4.1 million) technology
transfer agreement with BGI Europe A/S, the European branch of
Beijing Genomics Institute
* The technology transfer is for 3 years and provides the
firm with exclusive rights for Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT)
testing in Poland, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia
* The agreement will also allow cooperation on further
development of technology based on Next Generation Sequencing
($1 = 3.6569 zlotys)
