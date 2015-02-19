Feb 19 Genomed SA :

* Signs over 15 million zloty ($4.1 million) technology transfer agreement with BGI Europe A/S, the European branch of Beijing Genomics Institute

* The technology transfer is for 3 years and provides the firm with exclusive rights for Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) testing in Poland, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia

* The agreement will also allow cooperation on further development of technology based on Next Generation Sequencing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6569 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)