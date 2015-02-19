BRIEF-Storm Real Estate: changes of terms in loan agreement
* AMENDED TERMS INCLUDE POSTPONEMENT OF MATURITY DATE TO JUNE 2019
Feb 19 OnVista AG :
* Announces 10 pct capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights
* Issue price per new share is 3.82 euros ($4)
* To receive gross proceeds of about 2.56 million euros
* To issue 670,000 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOFI Holding Inc - provided comments regarding "recent news coverage"