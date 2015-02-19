Feb 19 OnVista AG :

* Announces 10 pct capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights

* Issue price per new share is 3.82 euros ($4)

* To receive gross proceeds of about 2.56 million euros

* To issue 670,000 new shares