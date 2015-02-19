Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 19 Harvest SA :
* Q4 revenue 6.1 million euros ($6.94 million), up 11.6 percent
* FY revenue 21.5 million euros, up 6.6 percent
* Expects for FY 2014 to reach or even exceed its target of maintaining profitability
* Has good prospects for 2015 opens with a volume of sales proposals and higher order book than the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order