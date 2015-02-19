BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Blackberry reports Q4 fiscal 2017 results above analyst consensus revenue and EPS estimates
Feb 19 Jkx Oil & Gas Plc
* Response to the announcement by Proxima Capital
* Board confirms that at no stage has any approach whatsoever been made to board of JKX by Proxima Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Blackberry reports Q4 fiscal 2017 results above analyst consensus revenue and EPS estimates
BRUSSELS, March 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: