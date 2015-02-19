Feb 19 Consilium AB :

* Q4 net sales 382.7 million Swedish crowns ($45.63 million) versus 272.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 order intake 428.6 million crowns versus 211.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 42.9 million crowns versus 23.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1.25 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3869 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)